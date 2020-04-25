Go to the main site
    Wet and rainy weekend expected in Kazakhstan

    25 April 2020, 09:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather persists across Kazakhstan on April 25, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

    With the passage of atmospheric frontal sections, rains with thunderstorms are expected in the northern, northwestern and western parts of Kazakhstan.

    Fog, 15-18 mps wind are expected in some areas of Akmola region during night and morning hours.

    Strong wind of 15-20 mps will blow in Zhalanashkoly area of Almaty region.

    15-20 mps wind is predicted for Turkestan and Atyrau regions.

    Foggy weather will rule the day in Kyzylorda region.

    15-20 mps wind is forecast for Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda, and Pavlodar regions. Dense fog patches are expected to cove some areas of West Kazakhstan, Karaganda – regions during nighttime.

    Rude wind of 15-20 mps gusting to 23-28 mps is predicted for North Kazakhstan region.

    Alzhanova Raushan

