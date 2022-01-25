Go to the main site
    Western regions to generate 175,000 new jobs

    25 January 2022, 12:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Western regions of Kazakhstan are expected to generate 175,000 new jobs under the socioeconomic development package plans, Kazinform reports.

    Submitting the plan for the development of Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions the Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov noted that the total funding of the four package plans stands at KZT 15.3 trln, including KZT 1.7 trln.

    The package plans are expected to speed up economic development of the western regions, give an impetus to the inflow of private investments and raise people’s living standards and their welfare. It is planned to attract KZT 13 trln of private investments, cerate some 175,000 new jobs by 2025.

    As earlier reported, at today’s meeting the Kazakh Government approved the package plans for the socioeconomic development of the western regions of Kazakhstan.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

