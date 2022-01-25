Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Western regions to generate 175,000 new jobs

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
25 January 2022, 12:08
Western regions to generate 175,000 new jobs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Western regions of Kazakhstan are expected to generate 175,000 new jobs under the socioeconomic development package plans, Kazinform reports.

Submitting the plan for the development of Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions the Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov noted that the total funding of the four package plans stands at KZT 15.3 trln, including KZT 1.7 trln.

The package plans are expected to speed up economic development of the western regions, give an impetus to the inflow of private investments and raise people’s living standards and their welfare. It is planned to attract KZT 13 trln of private investments, cerate some 175,000 new jobs by 2025.

As earlier reported, at today’s meeting the Kazakh Government approved the package plans for the socioeconomic development of the western regions of Kazakhstan.


Aktobe region   Atyrau region   West Kazakhstan region    Government of Kazakhstan   Mangistau region  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires