Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Western regions’ development draft package plans presented

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
25 January 2022, 10:35
Western regions’ development draft package plans presented

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh National Economy Ministry presented the draft package plans for the socioeconomic development of Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions, Kazinform reports.

«Pursuant to the Kazakh President’s tasks the new package plans for the development of Aktobe and West Kazakhstan regions for 2022-2025, the current package plans for the development of Atyrau and Mangistau regions for 2021-2025 were updated,» Minister Alibek Kuantyrov told the Government meeting.

KZT 15.3 tn will be channeled for the development of the said four complete plans.

«The Ministry jointly with the central bodies, akimats selected the projects with high potential of direct and indirect multiplicative effects on socioeconomic development of the regions and creation of permanent jobs,» the Minister resumed.


Aktobe region   Atyrau region   West Kazakhstan region    Government of Kazakhstan   Economy   Mangistau region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning