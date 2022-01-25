Western regions’ development draft package plans presented

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh National Economy Ministry presented the draft package plans for the socioeconomic development of Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions, Kazinform reports.

«Pursuant to the Kazakh President’s tasks the new package plans for the development of Aktobe and West Kazakhstan regions for 2022-2025, the current package plans for the development of Atyrau and Mangistau regions for 2021-2025 were updated,» Minister Alibek Kuantyrov told the Government meeting.

KZT 15.3 tn will be channeled for the development of the said four complete plans.

«The Ministry jointly with the central bodies, akimats selected the projects with high potential of direct and indirect multiplicative effects on socioeconomic development of the regions and creation of permanent jobs,» the Minister resumed.