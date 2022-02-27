Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT

    27 February 2022, 14:16

    BERLIN. KAZINFORM - The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new «tough financial sanctions» on Russia, including disconnecting some of its banks from the SWIFT system, German government spokesman Steffen Hebenstreit told reporters on Saturday, TASS reports.

    «All Russian banks, who are already under international sanctions, as well as other Russian banks if necessary, will be disconnected from SWIFT,» he said.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

    After the announcement, the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and some other countries announced they were imposing sanctions on Russian officials and individuals.

    The European Union is set to disconnect several Russian banks from the international SWIFT system, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Russia Ukraine
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    2 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published