Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT

Kudrenok Tatyana
27 February 2022, 14:16
BERLIN. KAZINFORM - The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new «tough financial sanctions» on Russia, including disconnecting some of its banks from the SWIFT system, German government spokesman Steffen Hebenstreit told reporters on Saturday, TASS reports.

«All Russian banks, who are already under international sanctions, as well as other Russian banks if necessary, will be disconnected from SWIFT,» he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

After the announcement, the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and some other countries announced they were imposing sanctions on Russian officials and individuals.

The European Union is set to disconnect several Russian banks from the international SWIFT system, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday.


