    Western, central Japan brace as Typhoon Lan to make landfall Tuesday

    13 August 2023, 14:28

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - A strong typhoon is expected to make landfall Tuesday in western and central Japan, with the weather agency warning of heavy rain and related mudslides and flooding during the country's annual Bon summer holidays, Kyodo reports.

    Typhoon Lan is currently traveling south of the Izu island chain and approaching eastern and western Japan, with downpours forecast in these areas from Monday to Tuesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Sunday.

    In anticipation of the typhoon, West Japan Railway Co. said there might be delays or suspensions in train services from Monday.

    As of 9 a.m., Typhoon Lan was located at 380 kilometers south of Hachijo Island and slowly moving northwest. It has an atmospheric pressure of 965 hectopascals and there are winds of up to 198 kilometers per hour.

    On Wednesday, the typhoon is likely to move northward through the Sea of Japan.

    Rainfall of up to 300 to 500 millimeters is expected over the 24 hours through 6 a.m. Monday in the Tokai region in central Japan, and up to 300 mm in Kanto-Koshin and Kinki regions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Natural disasters World News
