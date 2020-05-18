West Kazakhstan sends humanitarian aid to Maktaaral district

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM People of flood-hit Maktaaral district received about 20 tons of humanitarian aid send by West Kazakhstan.

The caravan is initiated by the West Kazakhstan regional affiliate of Nur Otan Party with support of by entrepreneurs, the regional governor’s press service reports.

The aid consists of foodstuffs, household supplies, matrasses, blankets and pillows, diapers and detergents.

As earlier reported, the dam burst as heavy downpours and storms hit Uzbekistan on May 1. As a result the state of emergency was declared there.

The Kazakh Government started building more than 1,000 in Turkestan region for those affected by floods.



