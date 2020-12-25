Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  West Kazakhstan region

West Kazakhstan region out of ‘yellow zone’

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 December 2020, 13:38
West Kazakhstan region out of ‘yellow zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of today, West Kazakhstan region has moved to the ‘green zone’ in terms of number of the COVID-19 cases, Kazinform reports.

As of Decemebr 25, the only area remaining in the ‘red zone’ is Atyrau region.

The ‘yellow zone’ includes the city of Almaty as well as Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions

The rest of the regions are in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier chief state health officer of Nur-Sultan city Zhanna Praliyeva saids the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, remains in the ‘yellow zone’.


West Kazakhstan region    Coronavirus   COVID-19  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires