West Kazakhstan closes COVID-19 hospital

URALSK. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 hospital in the Kumiska sanatorium, West Kazakhstan region, has been closed, Kazinform reports.

According to the regional healthcare department, the Kumiska sanatorium is a branch of the regional TB dispensary. On March 19 it was turned to a hospital for the treatment of coronavirus-infected patients. Later, due to the growth of COVID-19 cases in the region the bed capacity of the medical facility was increased from 100 to 185.

Over the entire period, 802 patients were treated here.

By an order of the head of the regional healthcare department, the infectious diseases hospital was closed on August 4.



