West and north of Kazakhstan to brace for thundershowers Wed

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
7 September 2022, 07:33
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Thundershowers are expected today in the west of Kazakhstan, while heavy downpours are predicted for the north. High wind, squalls, and hail are in a store locally, Kazhydromet reports.

Extremely high fire risk remains in the most part of Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Aktobe, Almaty, Zhetysu, Ulytau, Abai, Karaganda regions locally with a high fire threat persisting in Kostanay region.

The scorching heat is forecast for Zhetysu, East Kazakhstan, Abai, Almaty, Zhambyl regions locally.


