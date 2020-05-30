Go to the main site
    #WerememberPeople’s Assembly of Kazakhstan launches challenge

    30 May 2020, 11:47

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Nur-Sultan city affiliate of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan launched a challenge, dated to the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repressions, #WerememberPeople’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    «Kazakhstanis living in a sovereign state should know well the history of their country, have the immense respect for the older generation who passed through terrible hardships. We have to do everything possible not to forget that tragic period of our history. We will always remember the victims of the totalitarian regime,» the representatives of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan said.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    People's Assembly of Kazakhstan
