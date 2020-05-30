Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
#WerememberPeople’s Assembly of Kazakhstan launches challenge

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
30 May 2020, 11:47
#WerememberPeople’s Assembly of Kazakhstan launches challenge

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Nur-Sultan city affiliate of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan launched a challenge, dated to the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repressions, #WerememberPeople’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

«Kazakhstanis living in a sovereign state should know well the history of their country, have the immense respect for the older generation who passed through terrible hardships. We have to do everything possible not to forget that tragic period of our history. We will always remember the victims of the totalitarian regime,» the representatives of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan said.


