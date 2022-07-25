Qazaq TV
Wentian lab module docked to Chinese space station - TV
25 July 2022 11:12

BEIJING. KAZINFORM The Wentian laboratory module has successfully docked to the Chinese orbital station, China’s CGTN television channel reported on Sunday.

The module docked to the station at 03:45 local time (22:45 Moscow time), TASS reports.

The Wentian module was launched at 14:22 local time (09:22 Moscow time) from the Wenchang Space Launch Site (Hainan Province, South China) with the use of a heavy-lift Long March 5B rocket.

The module will be used to carry out biological research. Apart from that, it has three sleeping zones, a sanitary room and a kitchen to accommodate up to six astronauts during the change of crews.

Wentian is the first out of two laboratory modules of the Chinese space station. The second one, Mengtian, is expected to be launched in October to complete the station’s construction.


Photo: news.cn


