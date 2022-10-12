Go to the main site
    Well-known Qatari bank to open branch in Kazakhstan

    12 October 2022, 10:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Qatar invested about USD 50 mln into the economy of Kazakhstan,» Deputy PM - Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin said.

    Over the past years, Qatar invested some USD 50 mln in Kazakhstan. He said that a medical facility was built in Almaty.

    He noted the commodity turnover between the states is far from perfect. For the past 8 months, the sales between reached USD 3 mln.

    The Minister also said that the well-known Qatari bank plans to open its affiliate in Kazakhstan. Various Qatari financial institutions are registered at the AIFC.

    As earlier reported, yesterday Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who arrived in Kazakhstan for a state visit, at the airport in Astana. On October 13 Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will take part in the VI CICA Summit.


    Photo:vergiler.az

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

