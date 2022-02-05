Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Well-known Kazakhstani writer Abdizhamil Nurpeissov passes away

    5 February 2022, 13:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Well-known Kazakhstani writer Abdizhamil Nurpeissov passed away, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The writer will be laid to rest in Almaty, First Deputy Chairman of the Kazakhstan Writers’ Union Akbergen Elgezek confirmed.

    Born on 22 October 1924 in Kzyl-Orda region, Abdizhamil Nurpeissov was a graduate of the Gorky Literary Institute in Moscow. He penned his first big novel – called ‘Kurlyandiya’(Courland) - during his institute years.

    After graduation, he worked at Zhuldyz magazine and was a consultant at the Kazakhstan Writers Union.

    His second big work – a trilogy called ‘Krov i pot’ (Blood and sweat) was very popular and was translated into French, German, Spanish and other languages.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Culture Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    3 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    4 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    5 Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August