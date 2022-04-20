Well-known Kazakhstani archeologist passes away

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Doctor of Science (History), professor of archeology, member of the Academy of Social Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan, world-renowned scientist Viktor Zaibert passed away at the age of 75, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Viktor Zaibert authored monographies and numerous articles dedicated to archeology and ancient history of Kazakhstan. His biggest discovery ever happened in 1980 as he familiarized the world with the Botai culture.

Born in 1947 in North Kazakhstan region, Viktor Zaibert was a graduate of the Petropavlovsk Pedagogic Institute. In 1969 he started working at the archeology department of the North Kazakhstan regional historical and local history museum.

He began exploring archeological monuments of northern Kazakhstan in 1967 and dedicated his entire life to archeological research.