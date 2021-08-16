Well-known Kazakh sports commentator passed away

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A well-known sports journalist and commentator, Amangeldy Seitkhan, has passed away, Kazinform reports.

Amangeldy Seitkhan was born on May 11 in 1969 in East Kazakhstan region.

In 1991-1994 he worked in the Sports newspaper, in 1994 he started the Tugyr program on Kazakhstan TV and Radio Corporation. He also acted as a deputy editor-in-chief at the Sports desk.

In 1997 he joined Khabar TV Channel.

In 1998 he covered the World Championship in France in Kazakh, in 1999 the Asian Games in Bangkok on Khabar TV Channel, Sydney Olympic Games in 2002 and Salt Lake City Olympiad.



