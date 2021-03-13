Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Well-known journalist Mikhail Gusman awarded Dostyk Order

    13 March 2021, 14:39

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Today in Moscow Kazakh Ambassador to Russia Yermek Kosherbayev awarded 1st Deputy Director General of TASS News Agency Mikhail Gusman the Dostyk Order II Degree, the Embassy’s official website reads.

    The Kazakh President decreed to award the Russian journalist the highest award for contribution to the development of relations between Kazakhstan and Russia.

    In his turn, Gusman expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for high award assuring that he jointly with colleagues would do everything possible for the development and strengthening of cooperation in information space. He also congratulated Kazakhstanis on forthcoming Nauryz and wished the country peace and prosperity.

    Dostyk (Friendship) Order is one of the highest awards of Kazakhstan awarded for fruitful work for maintaining mutual social accord, merits in strengthening peace, friendship and cooperation between the nations.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Mass media Russia Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea, Japan to hold finance ministerial meeting this month in Tokyo
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    3 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    4 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    5 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies