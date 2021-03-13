Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Well-known journalist Mikhail Gusman awarded Dostyk Order

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 March 2021, 14:39
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Today in Moscow Kazakh Ambassador to Russia Yermek Kosherbayev awarded 1st Deputy Director General of TASS News Agency Mikhail Gusman the Dostyk Order II Degree, the Embassy’s official website reads.

The Kazakh President decreed to award the Russian journalist the highest award for contribution to the development of relations between Kazakhstan and Russia.

In his turn, Gusman expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for high award assuring that he jointly with colleagues would do everything possible for the development and strengthening of cooperation in information space. He also congratulated Kazakhstanis on forthcoming Nauryz and wished the country peace and prosperity.

Dostyk (Friendship) Order is one of the highest awards of Kazakhstan awarded for fruitful work for maintaining mutual social accord, merits in strengthening peace, friendship and cooperation between the nations.

Foreign policy    Mass media   Russia    Kazakhstan  
