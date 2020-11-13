Well-known journalist Kainar Olzhai receives Sherkhan Murtaza special prize

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Well-known journalist and Editor-in-chief of Qazaqstan TV channel Kainar Olzhai was honored with the Sherkhan Murtaza special prize at the Urker Awards 2020, Kazinform reports.

«Dear colleagues! All categories of the Urker Awards are important, but this category is special for the Ministry [Ed. note: Ministry of Information and Social Development] and for me personally,» said Minister Aida Balayeva awarding the Sherkhan Murtaza special prize to Kainar Olzhai in Nur-Sultan this Friday.

Olzhai, in turn, thanked the organizers of the Urker Awards 2020 and said that he may be the first recipient of the Sherkhan Murtaza prize, but won’t be the last. He also reminded of writer Sherkhan Murtaza’s contribution to the development of Kazakhstani journalism.

The Urker Awards is an annual event commemorating the best journalists and projects in print, online, and radio journalism.