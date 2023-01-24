Go to the main site
    Well-known composer Arman Duissenov passes away at 48

    24 January 2023, 13:45

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Honored worker of culture, well-known composer, Qurmet order recipient Arman Duissenov passed away at the age of 48. The Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan confirmed the news, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    His colleagues, acclaimed culture figures shared their condolences to Arman Duissenov’s family and loved ones via social media.

    Born in 1974, Arman Duissenov hailed from the city of Uralsk in West Kazakhstan region. He graduated from the Kazakh National Academy of Music called after Kurmangazy. He was renowned for his composing talent and as a popular TV host.

    Throughout his music career he toured over 50 countries of the world. His songs are loved by many Kazakhstanis.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

