Welcoming ceremony of Frank-Walter Steinmeier held in Akorda

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The official welcoming ceremony of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was held in the Akorda presidential residence, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The head of the guard of honor gave a welcoming report to the presidents of Kazakhstan and Germany. The national anthems of the two states were played.

Recall that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will hold bilateral talks with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the margins of his state visit to Kazakhstan.

As part of his state visit to Kazakhstan, Frank-Walter Steinmeier is also expected to pay a visit to Mangistau region to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Kazakh-Germany Institute of Engineering.