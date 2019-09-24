Welcome to Rajasthan, Principal Secretary Sreya Guha

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Department of Tourism, Government of Rajasthan (India), participated in the PATA Travel Mart international tourism exhibition which was held in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Rajasthan Tourism Delegation was led by Mr. Govind Singh Dotasra, Honorable State Minister of Tourism Rajasthan (India), and Mrs. Sreya Guha, the Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism.

Rajasthan is the most popular state among the tourists known for its rich heritage, products and culture. In this regard the Principal Secretary to the Government of Rajasthan focused on the tourism potential and the relationship between Kazakhstan and the state of India in this sphere.

«Rajasthan is the biggest state of India in terms of area. We are the only desert state in Rajasthan. We have a beautiful sand desert. People, culture and lifestyle are very colorful. It is a very beautiful place to visit. And apart from that, Jaipur just got the UNESCO world heritage center tag. So we are very proud of that achievement. Also we have for about eight other world heritage sites. There are a lot of things to see. We have lots of palaces, old buildings, the Royal Path, what people come to see. The most of the buildings are over four hundred years old. Our intangible cultural heritage - like folk art, music and dance art is also very strong», Sreya Guha told Kazinform International News Agency.

According to her, Rajasthan attracts millions of tourists every year. So, over 50 million tourists visited this state. Sreya Guha also invited people of Kazakhstan to visit Rajasthan.

«We are one of the fastest growing tourism industries in India. And we are one of the most attractive destinations. We have specially come to attend the PATA Travel Mart event in Nur-Sultan because Central Asia is one of the untapped area for us and we will welcome people from Kazakhstan. And we will welcome people from countries around Kazakhstan to come and visit India. I would like to share some interesting with you; the heritage of many communities in Rajasthan actually came from Central Asia. The Central Asian tribes migrated many centuries ago. They moved to the East, and some of them moved into India and Rajasthan. Many of our communities are much like the Central Asian tribes. That is another thing which is of great interest. So your people should come to Rajasthan,» she added.

«Rajasthan also has the biggest wildlife park. We have for about 90 tigers in Rajasthan. We have very strong conservation policy, so our tiger’s population is growing up every year,» Sreya Guha said.

«This is my first visit to Kazakhstan. I enjoy visiting Nur-Sultan. I like buildings, architecture here. Yesterday I went to the National Museum and saw that many things in the past are the same as in Rajasthan,» she went on.

She also added that the tourist season in Rajasthan starts in October.

«I would like people to come to Rajasthan from October to March. As for climate, we have a very hot summer, but the winter is very pleasant. You can feel very comfortable in winter. And also Rajasthan is the safe place. You can travel even at night to any destination,» Sreya Guha noted.