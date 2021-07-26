Weightlifter Zulfiya Chinshanlo lifts Kazakhstan to bronze at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Weightlifter Zulfiya Chinshanlo clinched the third bronze medal for Kazakhstan at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

Chinshanlo lifted 213 kg (90kg in snatch and 123 in clean and jerk) in the Women 55kg weight category collecting bronze.

Hidilyn Diaz of the Philippines hailed gold by lifting 224kg in total. Silver went to Chinese Liao Qiuyun (223 kg).

This is the third bronze medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics and the second bronze in weightlifting for Kazakhstan.

Previously, Kazakhstani judoka Yeldos Smetov and weightlifter Igor Son won bronze, respectively.



