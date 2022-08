13 August 2022 12:46

Weightlifter Zulfiya Chinshanlo claims gold at 2022 Islamic Solidarity Games

KONYA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Zulfiya Chinshanlo claimed gold at the 2022 Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Türkiye, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Zulfiya Chinshanlo of Kazakhstan lifted a total of 220kg.

The athlete won the 59kg gold despite failing on her third attempt.

Photo: sports.kz