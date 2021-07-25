Weightlifter Igor Son brings Kazakhstan second ‘bronze’ at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Igor Son lifted Kazakhstan to second bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

Son lifted 131kg in snatch and 163kg in clean and jerk (294kg in total) at the Men’s 61kg Weightlifting event.

Chinese Li Fabin clinched gold, whereas Iranian weightlifter Eko Yuli Irawan settled for silver.

After winning his first-ever Olympic medal Igor Son thanked his Kazakhstani fans for their support.

This is the second bronze for Team Kazakhstan at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics as judoka Yeldos Smetov clinched the first Tokyo Olympics medal for Kazakhstan on July 24.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.