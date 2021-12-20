Go to the main site
    Weekly Digest with highlights of President Tokayev’s working week released

    20 December 2021, 09:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A video recapping the working week of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been released, Kazinform reports.

    The video clip of the Weekly Digest from 13 through 19 December 2021 was shared via the official Facebook page of President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

    Last week was filled with celebrations dated to the historic milestone for the Republic of Kazakhstan – 30 Years of its Independence.

    On Monday President Tokayev awarded state awards on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence.

    The Head of State also sent a telegram of condolences to U.S. President Joe Biden in connection with devastating tornadoes in Kentucky and other states that took away the lives of many Americans.

    He also received Chairman of the VTB Bank Andrey Kostin and was briefed on implementation of the joint projects in Kazakhstan as well as a number of major deals signed with state and private Kazakhstani companies worth over $6 billion.

    On December 14 President Tokayev received Askar Mamin to hear a report on the country’s socioeconomic development during 11 months of the present year.

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the solemn event dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence on Wednesday.

    On Friday President Tokayev praised heroism of the participants of 1986 December events which, in his words, became the herald of Kazakhstan’s Independence and was inscribed into history of Kazakhstan’s statehood.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence
