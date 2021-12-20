Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Weekly Digest with highlights of President Tokayev’s working week released

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
20 December 2021, 09:15
Weekly Digest with highlights of President Tokayev’s working week released

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A video recapping the working week of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been released, Kazinform reports.

The video clip of the Weekly Digest from 13 through 19 December 2021 was shared via the official Facebook page of President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

Last week was filled with celebrations dated to the historic milestone for the Republic of Kazakhstan – 30 Years of its Independence.

On Monday President Tokayev awarded state awards on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence.

The Head of State also sent a telegram of condolences to U.S. President Joe Biden in connection with devastating tornadoes in Kentucky and other states that took away the lives of many Americans.

He also received Chairman of the VTB Bank Andrey Kostin and was briefed on implementation of the joint projects in Kazakhstan as well as a number of major deals signed with state and private Kazakhstani companies worth over $6 billion.

On December 14 President Tokayev received Askar Mamin to hear a report on the country’s socioeconomic development during 11 months of the present year.

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the solemn event dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence on Wednesday.

On Friday President Tokayev praised heroism of the participants of 1986 December events which, in his words, became the herald of Kazakhstan’s Independence and was inscribed into history of Kazakhstan’s statehood.


President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence   30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln