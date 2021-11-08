Weekly Digest with highlights of President Tokayev’s working week released

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A video recapping the working week of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been released, Kazinform reports.

The video clip of the weekly digest from 1 through 7 November 2021 was shared via the official Facebook account of President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

On November 1 President Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On ratification of the Protocol for the Protection of the Caspian Sea against Pollution from Land-Based Sources and Activities (LBSA Protocol) to the Framework Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea» and extended condolences on the occasion of untimely passing of Kazakhstani statesman and public figure Temirkhan Dosmukhambetov.

The Head of State received Chairman of the Kazakh Financial Monitoring Committee Zhanat Elimanov and Defense Minister Murat Bektanov on Tuesday.

On November 4 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired the meeting on the development of single-industry cities in Pavlodar region. As part of his working visit to the region, he met with representatives of the President’s Candidates Pool and familiarized with the railway cluster in Ekibastuz.

President Tokayev virtually addressed the opening ceremony of the 4th China International Expo and held strategic command and staff military exercises on Friday.

On Sunday, the Head of State congratulated the Kazakh national boxing team on winning 5 medals at the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships. Later in the day, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his condolences to the families and loved ones of six miners killed in the methane outburst in Karaganda region.



