    Weekly Digest with highlights of President Tokayev’s working week released

    18 October 2021, 13:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A video recapping the working week of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been released, Kazinform reports.

    Press Secretary of the Head of State Berik Uali shared the video clip of the weekly digest from October 11 through 17 via his Facebook account.

    Last week President Tokayev received Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Ivan Korcok of Slovakia and External Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar of India.

    The Head of State held a meeting with the heads of delegations participating in the CICA Foreign Ministers meeting in Nur-Sultan and had talks with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia.

    The Kazakh President also sent a congratulatory telegram to Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the successful holding of election of members for Advisory Council (Majlis-al Shura).

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receive akim (mayor) of the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Altay Kulginov, as well as Minister of Foreign Afairs of Mongolia Batmunkh Battsetseg.

    Last week, he also chaired the international conference themed ‘Ways to Achieve the Goals of the Paris Agreement and Carbon Neutrality of Kazakhstan», took part in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) and the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan
