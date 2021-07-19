Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Weekly Digest with highlights of President Tokayev’s working week released

    19 July 2021, 12:49

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A video recapping the working week of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been released, Kazinform reports.

    Press Secretary of the Head of State Berik Uali shared the video clip of the weekly digest from July 12 through 18 via his Instagram account.

    Last week President Tokayev held the meeting with Chairman of the Supreme Court Council Denis Shipp.

    The Head of State took a four-day vacation starting July 13 through 16 which he spent in one of the most picturesque places in Kazakhstan, the Bukhtormin reservoir in East Kazakhstan region.

    The President also sent the telegrams of condolences to the family of well-known orientalist and religious studies researcher Absattar Kazhy Derbisali on the occasion of his untimely passing, to Federal Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel and King Philippe of Belgium over the deadly floods in those countries and to the family of outstanding Kazakhstanis worker of culture Khansha Raissova.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    2 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    3 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    4 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    5 First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed