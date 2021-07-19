Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Weekly Digest with highlights of President Tokayev’s working week released

Kudrenok Tatyana
19 July 2021, 12:49
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A video recapping the working week of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been released, Kazinform reports.

Press Secretary of the Head of State Berik Uali shared the video clip of the weekly digest from July 12 through 18 via his Instagram account.

Last week President Tokayev held the meeting with Chairman of the Supreme Court Council Denis Shipp.

The Head of State took a four-day vacation starting July 13 through 16 which he spent in one of the most picturesque places in Kazakhstan, the Bukhtormin reservoir in East Kazakhstan region.

The President also sent the telegrams of condolences to the family of well-known orientalist and religious studies researcher Absattar Kazhy Derbisali on the occasion of his untimely passing, to Federal Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel and King Philippe of Belgium over the deadly floods in those countries and to the family of outstanding Kazakhstanis worker of culture Khansha Raissova.


