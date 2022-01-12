Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty region

    Weekly COVID-19 infection growth rate rises to 0.05% in Almaty rgn

    12 January 2022, 14:15

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – The weekly COVID-19 infection growth rate has increased in Almaty region, edging up to 0.05% from 0.02%, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the sanitary epidemiological control department of Almaty region, the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 58,049, of which 43,484 are symptomatic, in the region.

    Almaty region has reported 69 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, 60 of which are symptomatic and nine are asymptomatic. The incidence rate stands at 2,662.9 per 100 thousand people.

    As of January 12, 949,322 people, including 37,278 12-17-year-olds, 2,794 pregnant women and 7,169 nursing mothers, have received the first component of COVID-19 vaccines and 854,304 people, including 9,836 teens aged 12-17, 797 pregnant women and 1,857 nursing mothers, have been given both components in Almaty region.

    Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    ‘Baiterek’ Holding’s role in development of SDGs in Kazakhstan discussed at Astana Int’l Forum
    Kazakhstan attracted record $28bn in FDI in 2022
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region