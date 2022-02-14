Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Weekly COVID-19 infection growth rate drops to 0.2% in Almaty rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
14 February 2022, 13:50
TALGYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – The weekly COVID-19 infection growth rate has dropped from 0.5% to 0.2% in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the sanitary epidemiological control department of Almaty region, a total of 68,715 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in the region, including 52,268 cases with symptoms. COVID-19 incidence rate stands at 3,152.2 per 100 thousand people. The growth rate of weekly COVID-19 cases has dropped from 0.5% to 0.2% over the past week.

Over the past day, the region has reported 70 cases of the coronavirus infection. Of the fresh daily cases, 11 have been reported in children under 14, and two in students.


