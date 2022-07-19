Go to the main site
    • Weekly COVID-19 cases rise by 3.2 times in Kazakhstan

    19 July 2022 19:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weekly coronavirus cases have risen 3.2 times from 2,558 to 8,156, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Kazakh Health Minister Azhar Giniyat, Kazakhstan reported 8,156 COVID-19 cases over the past week.

    The cities of Almaty, Nur-Sultan, and Shymkent as well as Almaty region, each reporting over 500 weekly coronavirus cases, are responsible for 78% of the cases.

    89% of those infected were vaccinated or persons who got COVID-19 vaccine or booster jab six months ago.

    Occupancy rate of infectious diseases beds stands at 30% and intensive care beds at 5% in the country.

    To note, the first component of COVID-19 vaccines has been administered to 56.6% and the second component to 55.1% of the population in the country. 4.8 million Kazakhstanis to 67.9% of the eligible population have so far received a booster jab.

    «In line with the instruction of the Head of State given at the expanded government session and taking into account that over 80% of the those infected are unvaccinated people the regions needs to activate their revaccination campaigns,» said Giniyat.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

