Weekly COVID-19 cases double in Almaty

Adlet Seilkhanov
11 January 2022, 14:16
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Weekly cases of the coronavirus infection have doubled in Almaty city, Deputy Mayor of the city Yerzhan Babakumarov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Almaty city sees the COVID-19 situation deteriorating. According to Babakumarov, the city is in the «yellow zone». The weekly cases have doubled in the city. As was predicted the city is battling another coronavirus wave with rising COVID-19 cases.

The deputy mayor said that because of the New Year holidays and the recent events the number of COVID-19 PCR tests have dropped by 8-10 times. He believes greater COVID-19 testing will lead to an increased number of positive cases, thus resulting in an even worse situation with the city ending up in the «red zone».

According to Babakumarov, the rise in COVID-19 cases began in late December last year in the city with the epidemiologists attributing it to the new COVID-19 Omicron variant.


