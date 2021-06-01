Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      West Kazakhstan region

    Weekly COVID-19 case count down 8.8% in W Kazakhstan

    1 June 2021, 17:15

    URALSK. KAZINFORM – The number of COVID-19 cases has fallen by 8.8% in West Kazakhstan region over the past week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to West Kazakhstan region’s health office, 56 fresh COVID-19 cases and 112 recoveries have been registered in the region in the past 24 hours.

    Since the beginning of 2021 a total of 13,337 people have contracted the virus in the region, including 7,508 in Uralsk city, 1,838 in Baitereksk district, and 1,496 in Borlinsk district.

    362 COVID-19 patients are being treated at 18 infectious diseases hospitals, including 32 in intensive care units, in the region. Of the total number of COVID-19 patients, 285 are treated at five hospitals in Uralsk city. 1,444 COVID-19 beds are on standby in the region.

    13 COVID-19 PCR testing laboratories operate in the region, which carried out 3,144 tests in the past 24 hours.

    The region has reported a total of 22,558 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. 17,681 have so far recovered from COVID-19 in the region. The death toll stands at 338.

    The number of people vaccinated with the first COVID-19 vaccine component stands at 68,458 and that of people given both components of COVID-19 vaccines stands at 31,696.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    West Kazakhstan region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    3 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region