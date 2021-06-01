Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  West Kazakhstan region

Weekly COVID-19 case count down 8.8% in W Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
1 June 2021, 17:15
Weekly COVID-19 case count down 8.8% in W Kazakhstan

URALSK. KAZINFORM – The number of COVID-19 cases has fallen by 8.8% in West Kazakhstan region over the past week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to West Kazakhstan region’s health office, 56 fresh COVID-19 cases and 112 recoveries have been registered in the region in the past 24 hours.

Since the beginning of 2021 a total of 13,337 people have contracted the virus in the region, including 7,508 in Uralsk city, 1,838 in Baitereksk district, and 1,496 in Borlinsk district.

362 COVID-19 patients are being treated at 18 infectious diseases hospitals, including 32 in intensive care units, in the region. Of the total number of COVID-19 patients, 285 are treated at five hospitals in Uralsk city. 1,444 COVID-19 beds are on standby in the region.

13 COVID-19 PCR testing laboratories operate in the region, which carried out 3,144 tests in the past 24 hours.

The region has reported a total of 22,558 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. 17,681 have so far recovered from COVID-19 in the region. The death toll stands at 338.

The number of people vaccinated with the first COVID-19 vaccine component stands at 68,458 and that of people given both components of COVID-19 vaccines stands at 31,696.


West Kazakhstan region    Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires