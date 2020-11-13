Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Weekly coronavirus cases 1.4 times up in Akmola rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 November 2020, 08:26
KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – 222 people are being treated for COVID-19 and pneumonia in infectious diseases hospitals in Akmola region. Of those, 11 are in a severe condition, two are put on ventilators, and one is in a critical condition, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As of November 1, 2020 the region reported a total of 4,143 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 2,244 symptomatic and 2,190 asymptomatic ones. The region’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 78.

At a briefing, Head of the Health Office of Akmola region, Sulen Ilyasov, said that over the past week November 5 to 8, 2020 in total 281 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in across the region.

He also said that the region had been observing a 1.4fold increase in the number of COVID-19 case compared to the last week. The last day alone saw 39 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 26 symptomatic and 13 asymptomatic.

According to the speaker, the recent COVID-19 outbreaks in the region are due to mass gatherings, including weddings and funerals.


Akmola region   Coronavirus   COVID-19  
