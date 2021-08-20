Weekend in Kazakhstan: Fervent heat predicted for some regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Fervent heat is set to grip several regions of Kazakhstan this weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Kazakhstan’s national weather agency said in a statement that fervent heat of 41°C will scorch Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions on August 21-23. High fire hazard will persist in the regions as well.

Scorching heat of 35°C and high fire hazard is forecast for southwest of Akmola region on August 21.

40°C heat is expected in the south of Mangistau region on August 21.

Northeasterly, easterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter the southeast and south of Kyzylorda region on August 21. High fire hazard is predicted in the region as well. Northeasterly wind with gusts of 17 mps will hit the city of Kyzylorda.

Fervent heat of 41°C and high fire hazard are in store for West Kazakhstan region and the city of Uralsk on August 21-23.



