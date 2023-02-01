Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Wedding tourism booms in Italy

1 February 2023, 21:39
ROME. KAZINFORM - Wedding tourism is booming in Italy with over 11,000 overseas couples tying the knot in the Bel Paese last year, according to the Destination Weddings in Italy Observatory, complied by the Centro Studi Turistici tourist study centre, ANSA reports.

Tuscany was confirmed as favourite foreign wedding destination with 21% of the total followed by Lombardy, Campania, Puglia, Sicily, and Lazio, the observatory said.

And the survey said that the foreign wedding industry has «big margins for expansion».

Based on the length of stay of couples and guests at the ceremony (3.3 nights on average), 619 thousand arrivals and over 2 million tourist presences linked to destination weddings are estimated for 2022, producing an estimated turnover of €599 million, about 11% more than the levels estimated in 2019.

