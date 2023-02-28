Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Weather without precipitation forecast in most regions Feb 28

28 February 2023, 07:12
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued a weather forecast report for February 28, 2023, Kazinform reports.

Most areas of the country will stay under the impact of the vast anti-cyclone, due to which no precipitation is forecast today. Western and northern regions will be affected by the Atlantic cyclone and will see precipitation (rain and snow) and ice slick. Blizzards will hit northern parts.

Foggy and windy conditions are expected across the country.


