Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.47 eur/kzt 472.66

    rub/kzt 7.84 cny/kzt 68.41
Weather:
Nur-Sultan+31+33℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Weather without precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Aug 17

    17 August 2022 07:18

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation and gradual decrease of temperatures is forecast in most areas of Kazakhstan on August 17. Rains with thunderstorms will hit northern, eastern, and mountainous areas of southeastern regions. Some areas will be hit by strong winds, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Extremely hot weather is predicted for southern areas of West Kazakhstan region, Mangistau region and eastern parts of Atyrau region.

    Fervent heat is expected in the daytime in western areas of Aktobe region.

    Fire risk will be extremely high in Kyzylorda region, in southern, eastern areas of Turkistan region, in eastern part of Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty regions, in southern areas of West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Zhetysu regions, in western and southern areas of Zhambyl region, and in Beskaragai district of Abai region.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    #Weather in Kazakhstan #Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    1200-seat school opened in Semey
    439 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-19
    Kazakhstan opens honorary consulate in East Java
    431 fresh COVID-19 cases, 454 recoveries confirmed in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
    2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
    4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
    5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan