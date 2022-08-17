Qazaq TV
Weather without precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Aug 17
17 August 2022 07:18

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation and gradual decrease of temperatures is forecast in most areas of Kazakhstan on August 17. Rains with thunderstorms will hit northern, eastern, and mountainous areas of southeastern regions. Some areas will be hit by strong winds, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Extremely hot weather is predicted for southern areas of West Kazakhstan region, Mangistau region and eastern parts of Atyrau region.

Fervent heat is expected in the daytime in western areas of Aktobe region.

Fire risk will be extremely high in Kyzylorda region, in southern, eastern areas of Turkistan region, in eastern part of Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty regions, in southern areas of West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Zhetysu regions, in western and southern areas of Zhambyl region, and in Beskaragai district of Abai region.


