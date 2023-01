Weather with no precipitation forecast for Kazakhstan Jan 21

21 January 2023, 09:50

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Northwestern anticyclone dedicating the weather conditions in the country is to bring no precipitation to the country on January 21, Kazinform cites the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.

According to Kazhydromet, due to fronts some snowing is expected in East Kazakhstan. Strong wind and fog are predicted in the southern part of the country.