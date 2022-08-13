Qazaq TV
Weather with no precipitation forecast for Kazakhstan Aug 13

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A vast Northwestern anticyclone is to bring no precipitation to the greater part of Kazakhstan as well as steady drops in temperature, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

According to the National Weather Service, due to fronts, the country’s center, east, and southeast are to expect rains, predicted to be heavy in the east, accompanied with thunderstorms, gusty winds, and hail. Fog is to coat in places.

Heavy rains are to hit the mountainous areas of East Kazakhstan region.

Extreme heat wave is to grip the south of West Kazakhstan and east of Atyrau regions at daytime.

Mangistau, Kyzylorda, and Aktobe regions are to expect hot weather during the day.

High fire hazard is to persist in Kyzylorda, south, east of Turkestan, east of Atyrau, and south of West Kazakhstan regions.


