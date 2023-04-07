Weather warning issued for most parts of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued weather warnings for two cities and 15 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Astana city is to expect snow and black ice at night on April 8.

The city of Shymkent is to brace for thunderstorms at daytime. 15-20mps southeasterly wind is predicted during thunderstorms.

Precipitation as rain and snow is in store for Abai region. Fog and black ice are expected in the region’s north and east. Southwesterly wind turning northeastward is to blow 15-20mps in the north and east. Temperatures are to drop to as low as -5C at night and range between -2C and +3C with further drops at daytime in the region.

Almaty region is to expect heavy precipitation at times in the south, east, and mountainous areas at night. 17-22mps westerly wind is predicted in the south, east, and mountainous areas of the region.

Avalanche warning will be in place for the basins of the Ulken and Kishi Almaty Rivers due to thaw, unstable snowpack, and heavy precipitation on April 8-12.

Fog is to coat the north and east of Akmola region.

The east and center of Aktobe region are to see 15-20mps northeasterly wind.

Atyrau region is to expect fog in the west and south at night as well as thunderstorms in the west, south, and east at daytime. 15-20mps easterly, northeasterly wind is predicted in the region’s northern part.

East Kazakhstan is to brace for precipitation, predicted to be heavy in the north and east, as well as fog and black ice. 15-20mps southwesterly wind turning northeastward is predicted. Temperatures are to range between -3C and +2C, falling as low as -8C in the northeast, at night, as well as rise as high as +5C with further drops at daytime.

Zhambyl region’s mountainous areas are to see heavy rain during the day. The region is to brace for thunderstorms in the south and mountainous areas on April 8-9 as well as hail on April 8. 15-20mps southeasterly wind turning southwestward is predicted in the southwest, northeast, and mountainous areas of the region.

Zhetysu region is to expect heavy precipitation as rain and snow in the mountainous areas at night. 15-20mps northeasterly wind is to gust up to 25mps in the south, east, and mountainous areas.

West Kazakhstan region is to brace for northeasterly, easterly wind at 15-20mps in the north and east during the day.

Fog is to coat the north and east of Kostanay region. 15-20mps northeasterly wind is predicted in the south.

Kyzylorda region is to expect thunderstorms and 15-20mps northeasterly wind in the north and center during the day.

Thunderstorms are to hit the west, south, and center of Mangistau region in the nighttime and morning. Fog is to coat the region’s western section in the morning and afternoon.

Pavlodar region is to brace for 15-20mps northwesterly wind at night. Temperatures are to plummet to -5-10C at night and rise as high as +3C with further drops at daytime.

The north of North Kazakhstan region is to expect fog in the nighttime and morning. 15-20mps northwesterly, westerly wind is predicted in the southwest at night and in the north at daytime.

Turkestan region is to see thunderstorms in the south, west, and mountainous areas as well as hail in the mountainous areas at daytime. 15-20mps southeasterly wind is predicted during thunderstorms.



