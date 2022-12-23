Weather warning issued for 9 Kazakh rgns

23 December 2022, 19:46

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued weather warnings for nine regions of the country, Kazinform reports.

Astana city is to expect ground blizzards on December 24. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is predicted at night.

Akmola region is to brace for blizzards in the greater part at night as well as in the north and east during the day. Ice slick is predicted in the north and west of the region at daytime. The greater part of the region is to expect 15-20mps southwesterly wind reaching up to 25mps in the north and east at night. The north and east are to see 15-20mps wind at daytime.

The west and north of Abai region are to expect ground blizzards. The region’s north and center are to see southerly, southwesterly wind at 15-20mps.

The mountainous areas of Zhetysu region are to brace for fog. Northeasterly 15-20mps wind is predicted in the north, east, and mountainous areas of the region.

Ground blizzards are to batter the north of Kostanay region. Ice-slick is in store for the north. Southwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the north.

Mangistau region is to expect southeasterly wind at 15-20mps in the west and south.

The west of Pavlodar region is to see ground blizzards. Westerly wind at 15-20mps is predicted in the west.

The greater part of North Kazakhstan region is to expect snow. Blizzards are to batter the region’s most parts at night and north, west, and east at daytime. Ice-slick is predicted in the north and west during the day. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is expected in most parts at night as well as in the north, west, and east at daytime. 23-28mps gusts are predicted in the south and west at night.

Fog is to coat the south and sub-mountainous areas of Turkestan region. Easterly, southeasterly wind at 15-20mps is predicted in the mountain passes of the region.