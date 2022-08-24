Qazaq TV
Weather warning issued for 7 regions
24 August 2022 17:50

Weather warning issued for 7 regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Fervent heat, thunderstorms and gusting wind are forecast for 7 regions of the country on August 25, Kazinform reports citing Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorms will hit Petropavlovsk city and North Kazakhstan region in the daytime.

Fervent heat up to +35° and extremely high fire risk are predicted for southwestern areas of West Kazakhstan region in the daytime.

Temperatures will climb to +35°C in Atyrau region as well. Fire risk will be extremely high in western and eastern parts of the region.

Fire risk persists in southern areas of Abai region too.

Wind speed in southern areas of Almaty region and in Konayev city will increase to 15-20m/s.

15-20m/s wind will also hit Kyzylorda region. Fire risk wil be extremely high in most areas of the region and in the city of Kyzylorda.

Mountainous areas of Turkistan region will be hit by strong gusts of wind (15-20m/s). Fire risk is reported to be high across the region as well.


